Webster University holds 3rd graduation

Accra, May 17. GNA – Webster University Ghana campus has held its 3rd graduation ceremony for the 3rd batch of its post-graduate and undergraduate students.

At the graduation at the East Legon campus of the University, nine students, who had completed 14 months of studies in Master of Arts in International Relations, Bachelor of Arts in Management, Master of Arts in Business and Management, and Master of Business Administration graduated.

Madam Christa Sanders, Director of Webster University, Ghana Campus said the graduates had been exposed to extraordinary practical academic work from a great faculty from all corners of the globe, who had trained and encouraged to reach their dreams.

‘We believe that our graduates are the next generation of global leaders and change makers who will not only make true impact in society but are well equipped to meet the demands of an ever-complex world.

She expressed optimism that the graduates had not only gained an invaluable educational experience, but had become true global citizens, ready to contribute to the betterment of the world.

The Public Affairs Counsellor at US Embassy, Daniel Fennel, urged the graduates to use the skills acquired to impact society and the world at large.

According to Mr Fennel, Webster’s long history of quality higher education makes its graduates not only globally recognised, but critical thinkers who will in no doubt contribute to the development of the country and Africa at large.

The Ghana Campus, which was established in 2013 have received accreditation from both the National Accreditation Board and the Higher Learning Commission of the US.

The Ghana Campus is also the first in sub-Saharan Africa in Webster’s 102-year history.

In addition to the post-graduate MBA and the MA International Relations degrees, Webster University offers bachelor degrees in Management, Media Communications and International Relations.

GNA

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA