Wale Mocks BET Nominations

Shatta Wale has said he is not bothered by the fact that he has never received any BET award nomination.

He took to Twitter to mock fellow dancehall singer and BET award winner, Stonebwoy, over his recent nomination.

Stonebwoy earns the nomination a second time after 2015 (which he won). He will be competing with Wizkid (Nigeria), Davido (Nigeria), Tekno (Nigeria), AKA (South Africa), Nasty C (South Africa), Mr Eazi (Nigeria) and Babes Wodumo (South Africa) for the award this year.

Shortly after the nominees were announced, several people took to social media platforms to troll Shatta Wale for missing out on the awards again this year.

However, in a Twitter post, the ‘Chop Kiss’ hit singer said he can’t be bothered by the trolling.

Shatta Wale has ridiculed his colleague artiste a couple of times over awards and nominations.

In a tweet moments after the nomination in the next Grammy awards was announced by VP Music last year, Shatta Wale wrote, “Guys guys lets be real here, Ibe awards we go take do investments ..Hell No!..Let’s be focused please!! Just bought a mansion for us all.”

–starrfmonline