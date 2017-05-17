Vodafone headlines Asantehene’s golf tourney

The Senior Management Team of Vodafone Ghana, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Yolanda Cuba, has paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to officially inform the King about the company’s headline sponsorship of the upcoming ‘Asantehene Golf Tournament ‘.

Vodafone also presented a cheque of GHS200, 000 to the Asantehene.

During the interaction, Ms. Cuba commended the Asantehene for his exemplary leadership in the development of education and sports in the region whilst emphasising the company’s commitment to the advancement and progress of the Ashanti Region.

“As a company, we constantly seek to develop and nurture fruitful relationships. Our association with this tournament is intended to generate an enhanced brand experience for our customers and build lasting business relationships as we interact in an informal setting,” the Vodafone CEO said.

Akonferehene Oheneba Akwasi Abayie, who spoke on behalf of theAsantehene, lauded the company for being at the forefront of the digitalisation agenda and delivering impactful social interventions.

“We are happy to have Vodafone as an important stakeholder in this tournament. We cherish their support and contribution in promoting sports for development in our society. I look forward to a longer lasting relationship in other developmental projects in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vodafone is undertaking a series of activities ahead of the tournament. This includes on-ground activations of its flagship digital educational platform – Instant Schools at the D&D, KNUST Primary and St. Louis Jubilee schools.

The company has also planned to offer free medical screening and care for the people at the Bantama Presby Park on Friday, May 19th, 2017.

Present at the meeting were the company’sBoard Chairman, Dr. Kobina Quansah, Director for External Affairs and Legal, Gayheart Mensah, Director for Consumer Business, Agnes Emefa Essah, Director for Wholesale and Enterprise, Angela Mensah-Poku and other Vodafone officials from the regional office.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com