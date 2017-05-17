Trader ordered to spend 84 months in prison over defilement

Juaso (Ash), May 17, GNA – The Juaso Circuit Court, presided over by Mr. Frederick Tetteh, has sentenced a trader arrested for defiling and impregnating a 14-year old girl, to 84 months imprisonment in hard labour.

Jonas Amoako, 20, was given the punishment after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

A woman, who reportedly aided him to commit the crime, identified as Maa Akos, is on the run.

Police Sergeant Shaibu Inusah, told the court that the incident happened in November, last year.

He said fugitive Maa Akos lured the victim to the room of Amoako and quickly left.

Amoako then locked the door and forcibly had sex with the young girl.

The prosecution said the victim’s father in February, this year, noticed that she was pregnant and upon questioning, she told him everything.

A formal report was made to the Obogu police and doctors, who examined her confirmed that she was indeed pregnant.

The convict was arrested and the police had intensified the effort to track down and bring the woman accomplice to justice, he added.

GNA

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA