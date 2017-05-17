Tolon DCE Nomination Revoked

Information reaching DAILY GUIDE indicates that the nomination of Hajia Amama Sayibu for the Tolon District Chief Executive (DCE) position, has allegedly been revoked by the party in the Northern Region.

The confirmation process which was supposed to take place on Monday, was suspended indefinitely.

It was alleged that the youth in the area planned a massive demonstration to disrupt the process to register their disapproval of the president’s nominee for the area.

An emergency meeting was reportedly called by the regional minister, party executives, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon and the assembly members.

An assembly member who spoke to DAILY GUIDE on condition of anonymity said during the meeting, members outlined reasons why they did not approve of the nomination of Hajia Amama Sayibu.

According to him, the Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, assured members that the nomination of the woman would be revoked to sustain peace in the Tolon District.

A source at the Tolon chief’s palace disclosed to DAILY GUIDE that the minister and the party had requested the regent to submit three names for consideration as district chief executive for the area.

The regent of Tolon Major Sulemana Abubakari (retired) told DAILY GUIDE that so long as the people of Tolon had declared that they do not want the president’s nominee as their DCE, he would support them.

He warned the authorities that should they try to bring military and police to impose the DCE on the people, he would personally come out and fight them.

The youth in the Tolon District went on a peaceful demonstration to register their displeasure about the nomination of Hajia Amama Sayibu as their DCE.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, NPP Chairman for the Tolon Constituency Abdulai Alhassan, said the president’s nominee qualifies because she is a Ghanaian but falls short of the rest of the requirements by the party.

According to him, the nominee does not hail from the area because nobody in the area knows her and does not vote in the district, among other things.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tolon