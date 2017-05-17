The Royal Bank opens its 26th branch at Tudu

Accra, May 17, GNA – In a bid to continue providing excellent banking services to its customers, The Royal Bank has opened an additional Branch at Tudu, a suburb of Accra.

The opening of this branch brings to 26 the total number of branches, the Bank has opened within five years of its operations.

The branch is located in the premises of the Assembly Press near the Accra Technical University and features a Banking hall and a 24-hour automatic teller machine (24/7 ATM).

Mr Osei Asafo-Adjei, the Managing Director, The Royal Bank, said it was through hard work and dedication that the Bank has been able to open the 26 branches.

He said the opening of the new branch was to provide ‘close banking services’ to the existing customers and potential client.

Mr Asafo-Adjei said it was also for customers in the central business district to also benefit from it customer service delivery and to support Small Medium Enterprises.

He said the Bank has restructured its business operation with a dedicated SME department to continue to serve small businesses to grow and develop and contribute to the economy.

He said the ultimate of the Bank was to spread its presence in all the regional capitals and bring the Bank’s experience to the doorstep of their cherished customers

On the expansion drive, the Managing Director said the Bank would open the Upper East and West branches next year.

He said the Bank intended to concentrate on human capital development in communities they operated in.

‘We will focus on the development of new service and products to serve and improve on quality of service to its cherish customers,’ he added.

The Managing Director said the Bank would deploy technology to provide service and enhance their customer experience.

Mr Edward Ayensu-Asante of the Tudu Branch said The Royal Bank management was posed to deliver on its customer service with the conduciveness of the business environment.

GNA

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA