Tee Rhyme the stylish rapper-to-kick-start-“The Stylish Club to club Tour”

The flag bearer of Maskalinx Music,Tee Rhyme the stylish rapper after launching his ‘Tafo’ music video is set to embark on a Club Tour this year

The tour will feature a pre-album party and the virtual premiere of his ‘Tafo’ music.

The Tafo hitmaker announced last week that he is going to tour parts of Ghana including Kumasi, Takoradi, Accra and as part of his Club-2-Club train this year.

Some Ghanaian musicians have pledged their support for Tee Rhyme’s upcoming Club-2-Club tour. Maskalinx Music yesterday unveiled a tall list of top Ghanaian artistes who will be make appearances during Tee Rhyme’s Club tour. Among them were Cabum,Koo Ntakra,Grey and many more

DJs on rotation will be Ghana’s finest DJ Elladeevah and DJ Bentle, with MC Dyce making a special appearance as the MC for the club tour.

The event, which will be held in night clubs in every region,starting from Accra very soon.

Tee Rhyme the stylish rapper is about to release his first album which includes all his hits songs such as ‘Tafo’ and ‘Too Much’ which features Luther.