SMSGH Turns Hubtel

SMSGH has rebranded to Hubtel. The company which was founded in 2005, with the mission to make it easier for companies, including entertainment companies to connect with their customers, officially announced the rebranding at a launch event at the Holiday Inn on Friday.

The launching event was attended by various personalities from the society, including entertainers and media personnel, who joined to welcome the rebranded company in style.

According to Hubtel, the company helps ease the customer service challenges being faced by businesses today. From delivering millions of business-critical mobile alerts to pioneering mobile banking and online payments, it has continuously sought out the most effective engagement channels and crafted solutions around the most important points within our environment.

Hubtel is built on the singular belief that loyal customers build great businesses. According to Alex Adjei Bram, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hubtel, the company has come to believe in customer service that blends neatly into the busy lives of consumers.

“With the help of customers, it is on a mission to provide businesses with the tools to build lasting relationships with their customers. Technology has changed our world so much, in so many ways. As populations everywhere expand and the world economy grows, information technology will be our biggest and perhaps only promise of a well-organised society,” he said.

“Think about it, our biggest problems here in Ghana are due to poor organisation of information and poor organisation of the things, events and activities around us. Our new brand marks a new era in which we set higher standards and goals for the value we deliver to our customers as we continue to deepen our offering,” Alex Adjei Bram explained.

“As Hubtel, we have carefully reinvented our products into intuitive everyday services. Today, we introduce our customers to our new Hubtel platform which hosts all our services on one single integrated and user-friendly platform,” he added.