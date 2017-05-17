SIC Insurance donates to support KATH pediatric unit

SIC Insurance Company Limited, Ghana’s largest Insurer last week gave a cheque for GHS70,400 in support of the Pediatric Emergency Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

The donation is to facilitate the purchase of two equipment – a Pediatric Fiber-Optic Bronchoscope and an Endocardiagram – for the hospital’s emergency services.

During the presentation at KATH, the Ag. Managing Director of SIC Insurance, Mr. Faris Attrickie, said SIC Insurance’s support for KATH forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility programmes which focuses on health, education, sports and community development.

Mr. Attrickie added that care and protection of children should be a practice and principle rooted deep in the wisdom and culture of all societies, because of the vulnerability of children, especially in Africa.

He said it is sad to witness about three million children under five years of age die each year in the African Region and a significant number of these deaths could be prevented if both corporate and political leaders pay attention to pediatric care and put child’s health care needs first.

This must be done because children are not just miniature adults, they are our hopes and dreams of today and tomorrow he added.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Dr. Joseph Akpaloo said the hospital is extremely grateful to SIC Insurance for its generous donation to the Emergency Children’s Care unit which ensures that children and the youth have access to high-quality medical health care services.

He added that the equipment will surely enrich the health service in the Ashanti and neighbouring regions.

He also called on other corporate bodies to follow SIC Insurance’s example by supporting the hospital.

KATH is the second-largest hospital in Ghana and the only tertiary health institution in the Ashanti Region. It was the main referral hospital for the Ashanti, Brong Ahafo and Northern Regions of Ghana until the Tamale Regional Hospital was upgraded to Teaching hospital hence handling referrals from Northern, Upper East, and Upper West regions thereby easing some pressure on KATH.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com