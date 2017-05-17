Release of Delta 8 farcical, elephantiasis judgment – A.B.A Fuseini

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Sagnerigu has described as ridiculous, a Kumasi Circuit Court’s decision to acquit some eight members of pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante group, Delta Force, who were standing trial for raiding a court.

A.B.A Fuseini said the court’s ruling delivered Wednesday, is a demonstration of government’s readiness to condone impunity of people affiliated to the NPP in the governance of the country.

Speaking to Gifty Andoh Appiah on The Pulse on JoyNews channel on MultiTV, the former Deputy Northern Regional Minister said the court’s ruling is “farcical and elephantiasis judgment.”

Related Article: 8 Delta Force members discharged for lack of evidence

“It is very clear that this prosecution is being done by the Attorney-General [because] from day one, the NPP was committed to ensuring that the people will be let go,” he said.

A Kumasi Circuit Court has discharged eight members of NPP-linked militia group, Delta Force, who were being tried after they disrupted court proceeding of 13 of their members on April 6, 2017.

The 13 were part of 21 men arrested by the police after they attacked the newly appointed Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, George Agyei. The men had said Mr Agyei did not deserve the position because he played no role in the struggle to bring the NPP into power.

They wanted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint their leader who was instrumental in the NPP’s 2016 elections camapign.

Out of the 21 men who were rounded up by the police and arraigned before court, only 13 showed up. This compelled Presiding judge, Mary M.E. Nsenkyire to direct the 13 men to be kept in custody to reappear on April 20.

Dissatisfied with the judge’s decision, the well-built men numbering 50 stormed the court and resisted an order to hold 13 of their members in prison custody. They freed their colleagues.

The eight were charged with disturbing a court session, for resisting arrest, and freeing the 13 persons who were in lawful custody.

At a court hearing in Kumasi, the case against the eight was dismissed due to the absence of evidence.

But the NDC MP said the prosecution could have made use of video footage that has been circulating on social media following the attack.

Mr Fuseini said it was obvious from the Court’s decision, the Attorney-General, Gloria Akuffo and the President were not interested in the continuation of the matter.

This, he said explains why the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Apeatu did a “shoddy work” with investigations of the attack.

“I am scandalised that the President who touted his respect for rule of law will allow this to pass,” he said. “Government has exhibited crass incompetent and Ghanaians are watching.”

The NDC MP cautioned government to learn to treat the citizens as intelligent people and not people who are dumb.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Instagram: @Realbrakopowers