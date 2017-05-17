Rearrest and prosecute Delta Force hoodlums- Minority charges

The Minority in Parliament is demanding that the freed hooligans and members of the Delta Force must be rearrested and prosecuted with immediate effect.

Addressing a hurriedly organised press conference, the leader of the Minority, Haruna Iddrisu says the decision by the prosecution to enter a nolle prosequi in the infamous Delta Force court invasion scandal is bias, and capricious.

He does not understand how the Attorney General will claim to have no evidence of how the suspects in the scandal invaded the court and freed suspects who were standing trial before the court when indeed facebook and twitter are littered with videos and pictures of unfortunate attack.

He said justice must be done and it must be seen to be done, failing which the independence of the judiciary will be grossly undermined.

More soon

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah