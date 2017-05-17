One dead, 3 others injured in Tamale gas explosion

At least one person has died following a gas explosion at the Tamale Industrial Area in the Northern Region, Wednesday.

Three others are reported to be in a critical condition and have been rushed to the Tamale Hospital for treatment.

The explosion is reported to have started inside a mechanic shop at the Industrial Area where the fire touched nearby vehicles.

The deceased was working on a truck that had been delivered to his shop when the explosion started.

Joy News’ Northern regional Correspondent, Martina Bugri visited the scene said the deceased whose name has not been disclosed said was burnt beyond recognition.

She said the explosion also ripped off some electrical cables in the area which has cut power supply to the area for the time being.

According to her, the fire moved into other areas with residents losing properties running into thousand of cedis.

