Obodai Sai in a make or break against undefeated Namibian

Lions Boxing Promotions are set to stage a historic Boxing Event dubbed ‘X-PLOSIVE FIGHT NIGHT’ at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Ghana’s world title hopeful Obodai Sai is engaged in the fight of his life against undefeated WBO African Champion Walter Kautondokwa from Namibia.

The middleweight Division is the hottest division now in World Boxing with exciting boxers such as Gennady Golovkin, Saul Canelo Alvarez, Billy Joe Saunders, David Lemieux, Daniel Jacobs, Willie Monroe Jr. among others.

There are only two boxers ranked on the African continent in the middleweight Division in any of the four recognized Sanction Bodies thus WBO, WBC, IBF and WBA, Walter Kautondokwa from Namibia who is the WBO World Number 8 and Obodai Sai Ranked Number 13 by the WBO.

The Namibian has 14 wins from 14 fights with 13 of the wins by way of knockout and is poised to add Obodai Sai to his list of victims but the resilient Bukom Boxer with a record of 32 wins and 2 defeats 25 wins by knockout is optimistic on his chances.

“I m happy my managers have arranged this fight, if you want to be a world champion you must take up challenges like this. You can’t be champion without fighting the best boxers. Walter is good and that’s why I have stepped up my training. Ghanaians will see the real Obodai Sai on June 16” the former Commonwealth Light Middleweight Champion told the media.

Lions Boxing Promotions bankrolled by Victor Ahiakpor Founder of former premier league campaigners Kpando Heart of Lions say this is a real test for Obodai Sai.

“We are in this game to produce champions, we are not interested in giving our boxers cheap fights to build their records. Some say it’s dangerous to fight the unbeaten Africa middleweight champion but we see it as a good test for our boxer. We must give him fights like this to test his level of progress. This is the way to for him to prove to us he is worth the investment, Victor Ahiakpor told the media.

The fight is scheduled for the Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday 16th of June 2017. On the bill are some top local rivalry fights, which will wet the appetite of boxing fans.

Lions Promotions is taking advantage to reach out to the corporate World for partnership to tap into the huge marketing platform this event offers.

Story by Myjoyonline