Nzema East MCE Nominee Receives 100% Endorsement

The President’s nominee for Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) in the Nzema East Municipal of the Western Region has been confirmed after 100% members of the Municipal voted for him on Tuesday May 16, 2017.

He was given an outright endorsement of 37 out of 37 votes valid cast representing 100%

The election was officiated by the Western Regional Deputy Director of the Electoral Commission (EC) Mr Godwin Mensah Tawiah.

In Hon Frank Okpeyen’s acceptance remarks, he commended the President, the Western Regional Executives of the NPP, the Assembly members, Western Regional Minister Dr Kwaku Afriyie and the Member of Parliament for the area who doubles as Tourism, Culture and Creative Art Minister Hon Catherine Afeku for reposing a high level of trust in him to lead the people of the Nzema East Municipality.

According to him, the Municipal which is in its formative stage required very aggressive and tactical approach to ensure the needed transformation of the area.

The MCE also promised to tackle the falling standard of education, improve on quality healthcare delivery, road network, employment, agriculture (fishing) and human empowerment.

The MCE also promised that from tomorrow, May 17, 2017 going he is beginning a community visit to know solid views of the people and know their problems and find amicable solution to it.

He called on the people in the municipality to support him to work tirelessly for the municipal devoid of political affiliations.

“We need unity to develop this municipality so everybody is needed onboard”, Hon Frank Okpeyen emphasized.

Speaking at the confirmation, the Western Regional Minister, Dr Kwaku Afriyie congratulated the MCE on his confirmation and charged him to work with all the people in the municipality.

He promised to work hard with the new MCE to ensure smooth administration of the municipal.

The Regional Minister promised in collaboration with the MCE for the area to establish Electronic Library Centre and ICT centre at Axim in the Municipal.

Speaking at the confirmation, the Member of Parliament for the area, Evalue Ajomoro Gwira constituency who doubles as Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Art, Hon Catherine Afeku expressed her highly profound appreciation to Assembly members for the love they shown to the Municipal.

Hon Catherine Afeku also promised to work with the new MCE day and night.

She also used the confirmation to thank President Nana Addo for appointing her as a Minster for Tourism, Culture and Creative Art.

She added; “this is a historical for the constituency to be given a ministerial appointment in the Dunkwa-Dombo NPP tradition”.

Hon Catherine Afeku revealed that she is bringing the Work and Housing Minster to the Municipal to inspect the proposed establishment of the Axim sea defence tomorrow, May 17, and tour Ellembelle District and the Jomoro District.

Present at the confirmation were the Western Regional Minister, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, NPP Western Regional Acting Chairman, Mr. Francis Ndede Siah, Member of Parliament for Evalue Ajomoro Gwira constituency, Hon Catherine Afeku, NPP Western Regional Secondary who is also a Presidential Staffer, Mr Charles Bisiw and among others.