Nine member GRA Board inaugurated

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta has inaugurated a nine member board for the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The Board is chaired by Mr. Harry Owusu with the Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Emmanuel Kofi Nti, Deputy Trade Minister, Carlos Ahenkorah and the First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Mr. Millison Narh as members.

Harry Owusu – Board Chairman, GRA

Other members of the Board are; Ernest Akore, Col. Kojo Damoah, Adelaide Ahwireng, Juliana Addo-Yobo and Major Ablorh-Quarcoo.

Deputy Finance Minister, Kwaku Kwarteng who inaugurated the Board on behalf of Mr. Ken Ofori Atta charged the Board to work to increase revenue collection.

In his view, this would culminate in bridging the widening fiscal gap and foster economic growth.

According to Mr. Kwarteng, some key initiatives to be embarked upon to achieve revenue collection targets include; tax administration reforms, improve transfer pricing audits, commence the full implementation of the excise tax stamp Act 2013 (Act 873) as well as conduct post clearance audit.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana