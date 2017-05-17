NDC Officials Still At Post Should All Be Sacked

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyepong has called on President Akufo-Addo to immediately sack all members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) occupying key positions in state institutions or risk losing the 2020 general elections.

According to him, some party faithful who worked hard and sacrificed their lives for the party’s victory are lamenting bitterly for positions in the various institutions hence the need to sack known core NDC supporters in state institutions who may work to undermine the government.

“The NDC are just lucky to have a fine gentleman like Nana Addo who has not even sacked anyone because he has been too gentle on them and that’s why I have a problem with him, because he is always talking about Ghana first. Even with that, the NDC are still ungrateful.

“I will go to him and beg him to sack all the NDC men at post so the NPP guys can also work else the NPP will lose the 2020 general elections. There are people who always come to me, these party faithful who will not stop lamenting and want to be fixed somewhere and so Nana Addo needs to act fast. We need to fire all the NDC men for them to feel the pinch,” he warned.

The Maverick lawmaker was speaking on Adom TV’s Morning Show “Badwam” Tuesday in connection with reported cases of seizure and take-over of public facilities and state installations by some youth of the NPP in parts of the country.

Some of the youth were said to have invaded government institutions, including the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), the Passport Offices and Tollbooths and ransacked those institutions in addition to attacking state officers.

Ken Agyepong argues that most of the youth are currently unemployed because they were sacked from their positions due to their perceived political leanings when the NDC assumed power.