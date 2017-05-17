MTN Helps To Digitize And Promote Local Movies With Kumawood App

MTN Ghana, the telecommunications leader, has launched the Kumawood Application at the Golden Bean hotel in Kumasi.

The App is designed to host local movie content, short/ funny videos and celebrity news for movie lovers and offers a one stop shop for customer access.

Speaking at the launch of the app, Mr. Noel Kojo-Ganson, General Manager of MTN Ghana Consumer Marketing, said, “it is in line with MTN’s digital agenda that we continue to take advantage of the rapid technological advancement to introduce exciting mobile applications that are relevant to the local market. It is also to help support the country’s national development through the creation of locally relevant and user–friendly ICT solutions to individuals and the business community.”

He added, “The availability of the Kumawood App will make access to local movies more convenient and enjoyable because movie lovers now have unlimited access to local movies, music and comedies in different local dialects: Twi, Hausa, Dagbane, Ga and Ewe. For MTN subscribers with Android phones, they can easily enjoy this service anytime, anywhere at their convenience.”

Mr. Chimere Mbonu, CEO of M-Tech, the Content Provider working with MTN to provide the service said, “the App has been introduced to boost the morale of movie directors and reduce some of the challenges confronting the industry.” He assured MTN and the Kumawood movie industry of his commitment to making the app successful.

The movie producers present at the launch expressed thier gratitude to MTN for the new window of opportunity that had been opened for the industry to market their product.

Commenting on the launch, the President of Kumawood, Mr. Samuel Darko, said the move to introduce the App at such a moment was on target because of the drastic reduction in the sale of movies. Also present at the launch was the the President of the Actors Guild, Mr. Bill Asamoah.

Some participants at the launch of the Kumawood App