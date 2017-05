Midfielder Emmanuel Ankobiah has re-joined Sekondi Hasaacas after his loan spell at Medeama was terminated.

The 27-year-old moved to the Tarkwa-based side before the start of the season to play in the Ghana Premier League.

But he failed to break into the first team and had to part ways with the club.

Hasaacas is currently fifth on the Division One League Zone II table with 23 points, eight points behind the leaders.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com