Mary Agyemang Unveiled JRF-Ghana Brand Ambassador

Juvenile Reform Foundation (JRF)-Ghana has named ace gospel musician Mary Agyemang as its brand ambassador. The ‘change over’ hitmaker will spearhead upcoming programmes by the foundation.

Mary Agyemang who climbed to the limelight in the music and creative art industry in 2009, and JRF-Ghana will organise charity concerts both locally and internationally.

The proceeds will be used to cater for the formal education, technical and vocational training, and the general welfare of juvenile offenders (released and incarcerated) and vulnerable children in Ghana.

The silky voice singer who is touted for thrilling her fans on stages and JRF-Ghana will also visit religious organisations, schools and communities to educate the youth on delinquency and its consequences.

Mary will sensitize parents on child development and parenting through various seminars and outreach programmes.

The 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) nominee who expressed her excitement about the appointment said, ‘it’s such a great feeling to be working with (JRF)-Ghana to fulfill its vision of helping children in conflict with the law and child victims’.

The Executive Director of JRF-Ghana, Geoffrey Chaucer Ofori explained that Mary will play a vital role in the foundation’s fight against juvenile delinquency in the country.

Some of Mary’s hit songs include: Mpaebo, Di wo hene, Mpranpran Nyame, Mehwe Nyame, Gyae Adwendwene among others.

JRF-Ghana is an independent, non-governmental organisation that is concerned with tackling and further stemming juvenile crime and violence in Ghana.