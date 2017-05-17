Mad Rush For Ghana Meets Naija Tickets

There is a huge rush for tickets for the 2017 Ghana Meets Naija concert which comes off at the Accra International Conference Centre on May 27.

Empire Ghana, organizers of the event say the tickets which went on sale on Monday May 8, are in hot demand as patrons keep trooping to the selling points.

Tickets for this year’s concert are selling for GHC 150, GHC 200 and GHC 300 respectively. Selling points are Starr FM (Ring Road), Live FM (Adabraka), uniBank branches at the Accra Mall, Kokomlemle, and at the World Trade Centre, near the National Theatre in Accra.

Excitement is already building up over what is expected to be a massive show this year.

In its 7th year, the Ghana Meets Naija concert is the biggest in the region. It brings together artistes from Ghana and Nigeria for a night’s celebration of music themed along battle lines. This year’s is themed around an election where the four main acts: Davido, Shatta Wale, M.anifest and Falz are being voted for in a special text-in exercise that will see a commissioner in the person of female rapper Eno, crown the eventual winner.

Other supporting acts on the night are Tiwa Savage, Lil Win, Article Wan, Kojo Cue, and Kwame Eugene among others.

The 2017 Ghana Meets Naija is powered by Empire Ghana and proudly sponsored by uniBank’s Smile and Mastercard products, Alomo Gold-Natural Herbs and Fruits, Paba Cosmetics, Tang Palace Hotel, Nasco Mobile, Kasi Express, 7Fold, Emerge Ghana and Maaha Beach Resort.