LG Introduces Dual Cool Inverter Airconditioner

Ghana’s leading Brand in Consumer Electronics and Household Appliances, LG Electronics, has introduced its advanced LG DUALCOOL Air Conditioner with Dual Inverter technology into the Ghanaian Market.

With the current demand of consumers seeking Energy Efficient products, the introduction of the LG DUALCOOL Air Conditioner is aimed at helping consumers save as much as 70 percent on electricity consumption with an increased cooling capacity of 40 percent thereby reducing bills.

The LG DUALCOOL Air Conditioner features a DUAL inverter compressor with 10 Year Warranty that helps users enjoy benefits of LG air conditioner for a longer period of time.

Other unique features of the LG DUALCOOL INVERTER Air Conditioner includes its variable speed compressor which is designed to save energy by 70% by constantly adjusting the compressor speed to maintain desired temperature level thereby reducing energy costs.

Unlike the conventional AC’s that cannot operate at lower speed due to constant rotation, the LG DUALCOOL Inverter Air Conditioner has faster cooling technology which operates at higher speed with more stability, cooling air up to 40 % faster.

The LG DUALCOOL INVERTER Air Conditioner features a 40% torque vibration reduction resulting in the quietest operation of outdoor unit. The 15 degrees tilted skew fan minimizes the surface friction of the blade when in contact with the air.

Its Inverter Compressor constantly adjusts a compressor’s speed to maintain desired temperature levels.

Moreover, Dual Inverter Compressor™ with power saving operation range frequency saves more energy than conventional compressor.

Commenting on this new product, General Manager, Air Conditioning and Energy Solutions, LG Electronics West Africa operations, Cholyong Park said “This AC meets the demands of customers who want to use air conditioners in Ghana with small capacity generators as well as inverter/solar; it comes fully loaded with innovative technologies for convenience and optimum performance”.

Mr Nii Ayi Hyde, Executive Director of Somotex Ghana Limited said “we understand that durability is just as important as strong performance; the AC comes backed by 10-year warranty on the inverter compressor. The compressor to the air conditioner is the same as the engine is to a vehicle.”