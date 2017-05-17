‘Kyei Baffour Was Rejected Because He Refused To Pay Bribes’

The President’s nominee for the Asante Akim Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and a local governance expert, Mr. George Kyei Baffour might have failed to bribe Assembly members for endorsement

“I know Kyei Baffour also suffered in the Asante Akim area because he wouldn’t pay. He is a fine gentleman and I don’t know why his own people will reject him “, Mr. Hammond Kwetey, colleague local government expert revealed.

Commenting on the ascendancy of the rejection of President Akufo-Addo’s nominees for the positions of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District, Mr. Hammond Kwetey blamed the President for leaving the appointment in the hands of party executives.

“I heard NPP acting General Secretary, John Boadi saying they are going to use loyalty to select party members for the appointment. It was from then I realized his statement would be a recipe for chaos”

The local government expert speaking on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM suggested the government could have presented the names of all applicants to the Public Service Commission for advice rather than living everything to party members some of who are disgruntled over the persons nominated.

He explained that, the party’s mode of appointment over looked, technical know-how, merit and competence of applicants which s was supposed to be a key factor.

Meanwhile, the immediate past Ejuisu/ Juaben Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Yamoah Ponko has called for investigation into the rejection of Mr. George Kyei Baffour despite his expertise to secure him the position.