Kwesi Appiah opens door for Muntari and Boateng return

Black Stars Head Coach Kwesi Appiah has raised fresh hope for the return of Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng after suggesting that the two will be considered for selection provided their performances merit a call-up.

Both players were banished and subsequently suspended indefinitely from the team after an incident during the 2014 World Cup campaign.

Muntari was booted out after he was alleged to have made an unprovoked physical attack on an Executive Committee member of the GFA and a management member of the Black Stars, Mr. Moses Armah, while Kevin-Prince Boateng was ousted after he also allegedly hailed ‘vulgar verbal insults’ at then head coach Kwesi Appiah.

In what is a shocking U-turn, Kwesi Appiah who was addressing journalists at his unveiling opened the doors of the team to a possible return of both players.

“Once Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng are doing well and can help the nation, I am willing to bring them back to the Black Stars,” he said.

Kevin Prince Boateng who now plays with Spanish side Las Palmas has enjoyed his most prolific season scoring ten times and providing four assists so far this season.

Sulley Muntari is currently with Italian Serie A club Pescara.

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana