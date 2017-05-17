Kwabena Yeboah Recommends CDH To Sportsmen And Women As Their Safe Haven For Investments

President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana, Mr. Kwabena Yeboah has prescribed CDH Financial Holdings Limited as the best partner of choice to Ghanaian sportsmen and women who would like to go into investments.

Speaking at a brief ceremony held at the Head Office of CDH Financial Holdings Limited located on the Independence Avenue Road in Accra, Ghana on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 Mr. Kwabena puffed up the great performance of CDH which makes it the primus inter pares amongst other financial institutions in Ghana.

“Let me take this opportunity to advice our sportsmen and women, most of who, after their career flirts with penury and populism I think because of lack of investment,” Mr. Kwabena Yeboah said.

“If our sportsmen and women in their hay day making so much money want solid investments to take care of them in their twilight of their career then I will recommend CDH Financial Holdings Limited to them,” the SWAG President boldly said.

CDH Financial Holdings Limited is supporting the upcoming 42nd MTN/SWAG Awards Night with a sum of GHC 30,000.

The SWAG Award, undoubtedly the longest [42yrs] serving award ceremony in Ghana is a platform where deserving sportsmen and women who have distinguished themselves excellently in their area of specialty [discipline] are awarded.

Some of the renowned names that have won the prestigious SWAG Personality of the Year are; Abedi Ayew Pele, Anthony Yeboah, Margaret Simpson, Ike ‘Bazooka’ Quartey, Ignatius Gaisah, Azuma Nelson, Asamoah ‘Baby Jet’ Gyan, Andre Ayew, amongst others.

The 42nd MTN/SWAG Awards Night will come off on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Accra, Ghana.

Meanwhile, the SWAG President [Kwabena Yeboah] further assured CDH that their support [financial] will be put into good use and also prayed for a lasting relationship between the two parties.

“It is my prayer that this partnership will be for a very long time as we all aspire for a common vision and agenda and let me assure you again that we will put this money into good use,” Kwabena Yeboah promised.

Established in 1986 as ‘Consolidated Discount House Limited,’ – CDH Financial Holdings Limited aims at providing service delivery that brings joy through unique and excellent solutions and relationships.

