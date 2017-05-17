Kotoko renew sponsorship deal with oil marketing giants GOIL



Asante Kotoko have announced a two-year new deal with the country’s top oil marketing firm GOIL.

Officials of the Porcupine Warriors signed the contract extension in the Ghanaian capital, Accra on Wednesday.

The club signed a one-year renewable deal with the country’s leading oil firm worth ¢ 240,000 in April last year.

Kotoko-Goil sponsorship renewed for two years pic.twitter.com/dAiDFdy49F

— Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) May 17, 2017

The struggling Ghanaian giants renewed its sponsorship with telecommunication giants MTN two weeks ago.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com