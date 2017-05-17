Juventus star Kwadwo Asamoah is the ‘missing piece’ in Black Stars



Ghana FA Executive committee member Wilfred Osei Kwaku says midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah is the vital piece in the puzzle for the Black Stars.

The 28-year-old has been reluctant to return to the team after enduring a two-year spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The Ghana international has not featured the four-time African champions since the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

The Ghana FA has tried without success to convince the hugely talented midfielder to return to the team.

And Black Stars management committee vice-chairman Wilfred Osei insists the Juventus ace is the ‘missing piece’ for the African giants.

“We need Kwadwo Asamoah in the team. His creativity is beyond measure and so we need him urgently,” he told Accra-based Asempa FM

“He is one young chap who can turn things around for us. He can easily make things easy for us.

“We need that guy in the team. Kwesi Appiah can convince him to return to the team.”

Asamoah missed the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon as well as the 2017 edition held in Gabon.

The returning Ghana coach has an ardous task of convincing the former Udinese star to stage a return to the Black Stars.

Multiple sources say Asamoah has no intention of representing Ghana at the international level and wants to focus on his club career where he has excelled with the Italian giants.

Asamoah brings stability to the team and hailed as perhaps the finest Ghanaian player of the current generation.

By Patrick Akoto

Kwadwo Asamoah

