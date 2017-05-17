Jobseekers should stop harassing employers –Jobberman CEO

Jobseekers have been cautioned against harassing employers with unsolicited calls and visits at the business premises of their prospective employers.

They must rather focus on writing winning CVs and preparing adequately for the challenges of the workplace, CEO of Jobberman Ghana Mr Babajide Otoki has said.

Speaking at the launch of Jobberman Jobseekers Guide eBook, Mr Babajide Otoki, stated, “Many job seekers are frustrated because they have applied severally for jobs but have not received any feedback.”

He said even though feedback is entirely at the discretion of the employer, prospective employers must cultivate the habit of giving feedback to jobseekers after any recruitment session – either the jobseekers are successful or not.

The Jobseekers Guide eBook, another first in the industry by Jobberman.com.gh, will guide numerous Jobseekers on the strategies they can adopt in order to land their dream jobs, he noted.

Explaining the motivation for putting together the eBook, Mr Otoki said finding a job can be a full time job by itself and it has become necessary to equip jobseekers with the right skills set and knowledge to excel at the art of finding a job.

“Finding a job is an on-going experience even for those that are currently employed,” he said adding, employed jobseekers are required to update themselves with the latest trends and happenings that will help make their job search more fruitful.

“All cadres of jobseekers, from senior managers to entry-level executives can find their dream job if they acquire the necessary skills set,” he assured.

Providing details of the job search challenges the eBook seeks to solve, Mr Babajide Otoki, said the eBook elaborates on how to differentiate yourself from the pack and get the job of your dreams.

It also seeks to optimize the CV of the jobseeker and how the job seeker can nail a job interview.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com