Immigration Boss under investigation over Asia Huang’s leaked tape

The Second-in-Command at the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in the Ashanti Region, is in hot waters a recording of a conversation between him and two other men regarding notorious Chinese illegal miner, Asia Huang, leaked.

Chief Supt Peter Adu Appiah, who is also the Head of Enforcement and Intelligence Bureau at GIS in the Ashanti Region, is being investigated over comments he is said to have made on the said tape which is being aired by local radio stations in Accra.

The tape puts the officer in a complicit position, Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor told Kojo Yankson, host of the Super Morning Show Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

Head of Public Relations at the Ghana Immigration Service, Chief Superintendent Francis Palmdeti confirmed this but wouldn’t give any details.

“Some recordings on some local FM stations in Accra have come to our attention and we have invited the officers to come to the head office.

“I am not at this moment in the position to start commenting on something that is under investigation. Individuals mentioned in the tape will surely have the opportunity to also state their side of the story,” Palmdeti told Kojo Yankson.

Erastus says the conversation must have been recorded by the two gentlemen who posed as staff of the Flagstaff House in Accra. They tow men had visited Aisha whilst Immigration officers were trying to effect her arrest.

Asia Huang together with four of her accomplices who are also Chinese is also facing prosecution for offending Ghana’s immigration laws.

They have been charged with illegally employing foreign nationals as well as disobeying a directive by the government ordering all those engaged in illegal mining to cease operations.<

>

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Jerry Tsatro Mordy