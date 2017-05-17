‘I would invite players who value the national colours’

Accra, May 16, GNA – James Kwesi Appiah, the head coach of the Black Stars says he would invite only players who respect the national colours.

Kwesi Appiah, who parted ways with the Black Stars in September 2014, following a poor world Cup showing, has been reappointed to replace Israeli tactician, Avram Grant, after the position became vacant in February 2017.

Kwesi Appiah, 57, told the press during his unveiling at the Ghana Football Association Secretariat that all players have equal opportunities in the Black Stars but only respectful, competent and hardworking ones would merit a call up.

He said his priority is to build a young team, which can be consistent for the next couple of years.

‘I am ready to call any player who can help the team, it’s not about names, it’s about players who can die for Ghana on the field. I don’t believe in popular names, I believe in competent and hardworking players.

‘Players, who value the national colours would have equal chances to play for the national team, regardless of where you ply your trade, if you deserve a call up you would be called into the team.

‘We would make sure that there is competition in the team, when there is no competition players become indiscipline, because they know certainly they would play every match.

‘Players would give their all if they know that they are fighting with several players for one jersey. We want to build a solid team, which would be consistent for the next four or five years’, Kwesi Appiah said.

