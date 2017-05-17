I won’t change Gyan as Black Stars captain- Kwesi Appiah

Accra, May 16, GNA – Head Coach of the Black Stars Kwesi Appiah has stated that, Asamoah Gyan would be maintained as the captain of the team in his second stint as manager.

According to the former Kotoko defender, Gyan would only be changed is he is sick or injured, adding that, Dede Ayew still remains as deputy captain.

Appiah made this known to the press during his unveiling at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) secretariat on Tuesday.

‘Gyan, will continue to wear the captain’s armband whilst Ayew remains his deputy,.’Appiah said.

It was circulated in the Ghanaian media that the Al Ahli’s striker would be stripped off the captainship position due to lack of leadership qualities but Appiah thinks otherwise.

To him, Ayew would only take over as captain if Gyan is injured or sick adding ”this has been the sequence for years so let’s support him.”

Appiah, who was relieved of his post in 2014 has been reappointed to coach the Black Stars and the local Black Stars for a two-year period.

GNA

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA