‘I thank Ghanaians for their trust’

Accra, May 16, GNA – James Kwesi Appiiah, the newly appointed head coach of the Black Stars of Ghana has expressed gratitude to the Ghana Football Association and Ghanaians for giving him a second chance to coach the Stars again.

Coach Kwesi Appiah told the press during his unveiling ceremony at the GFA secretariat on Tuesday that, he believes most Ghanaians were happy with his come back and urged them to pray and support him to make the Black Stars great again.

‘I would like to thank the GFA and all Ghanaians for having confidence in me again, I know majority of Ghanaians support my come back and I really appreciate them for their immense support.

‘I cannot do this work alone and I would urge all Ghanaians to support to succeed and make this country proud again.

‘I would work with all my strength to build a team that the nation can trust in the next couple of years, it doesn’t matter how long I would be with the Black Stars, people must recognize my philosophy or structure for the team.

‘I am ready to work with anyone who has the capability of making Ghana successful. People must know that Ghana comes first in all that we do.

‘Ghanaians must be patient and understand that we need to start over again and build a solid team for the future’, Kwesi Appiah said.

GNA

By Edward Gyasi, GNA