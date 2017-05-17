I Am Not A Legend –Obrafour

Hiplife musician Michael Elliot Kwabena Okyere Darko, known as Obrafour, has said that he is not qualified to be called a legend of Ghana’s music.

Noted for composing songs with great lyrics, the hiplife artiste stated that he has not done enough in music to be considered a legend of Ghana’s music industry.

“I don’t see myself as a legend. I think looking at where I am now; I still have more to do to get there. I am an ordinary musician and wouldn’t want to be given any preferential treatment,” he said.

Speaking on Adom FM‘s Mid-Morning Show, Obrafour mentioned that he is still not qualified to be called a legend of music in Ghana because he is still young as far as music is concerned.

Obrafour is noted for his knack for mature music and songs that tackle social issues. He has inspired a lot of young musicians and is admired by both young and old.

Obrafour has produced evergreen songs, including ‘Maame’, ‘Ntitiepa’, ‘Odasani’, ‘Kwame Nkrumah’ and ‘Sete’.

He was adjudged the rapper of the year, new artiste of the year and best hiplife song for ‘Pae Mu Ka’ at the 2000 Ghana Music Awards.

His fame transcends the borders of Ghana, as he has performed in Europe, as well as the US. His concerts and performances are ones to behold.

Obrafour’s songs have also received awards in some countries as well. He has also featured on a number of artistes’ tracks.