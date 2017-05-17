Homicide Unit Probes Tema Killing

The Homicide Unit at the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service is investigating the bizarre circumstance under which their colleague allegedly shot Patrick Mensah Agbenyo, a labourer at Tema Newtown, to death.

This was made known to the family when the Tema Regional Police Command called on them to console them on the loss of their beloved.

Residents were also advised to remain calm until investigations are completed.

A detailed night patrol team of the Tema Regional Police Command on May 8, 2017 at about 11:00 pm responding to a distress call about a robbery incident in the aforesaid area allegedly shot and killed the 30-year-old man; according to a police report.

The police said the deceased was gunned down after allegedly wrestling a gun from a police officer during an arrest, putting the life of the officers around in danger.

The incident resulted in a running battle between some residents of the area and the police with the family of the deceased demanding justice.

The bereaved family refuted the police report which described the deceased as a criminal and was gunned down after he attempted to snatch a car from its owner. The family is demanding an immediate investigation into the matter and punitive measures against the police who opened fire on Patrick killing him instantly.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema