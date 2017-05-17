Hearts of Oak announce GOIL sponsorship extension

Hearts of Oak and Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) have today announced an extension of their partnership deal for two more years.

Previously, Hearts’ Official Energy Sponsor, GOIL, signed a one-year contract in 2016 but the two firms reached successful agreements to extend the deal to 2019.

As part of the new deal which will begin next month, Hearts will receive ¢40,000, and an extra ¢4,000 (as fuel) and ¢5,000 (as publicity), every month as part of the agreement, bringing the total amount to ¢1,176,000.

The Managing Director of GOIL, Mr. Patrick Akorli together with the Oil giants’ Finance Director, and Communication Manager Robert Kwame Brobbey Kyere sealed the deal with Hearts this morning.

Board member Frank Nelson Nwokolo, Administrative Manager Hackman Aidoo, Communication Manager Kwame Opare-Addo represented the club to sign the deal at the Cantonments Headquarters of GOIL.

Kwame Opare-Addo said: “We are grateful to GOIL for extending the partnership agreement with the club and we encourage our fans, just like they have been doing always, to patronise the products of GOIL at all times.

“We will also do our part to give GOIL the necessary support to make this marriage a lasting union.”

