Group petitions Chief Justice over unjust treatment of miner

Kumasi, May 17, GNA – A group, calling itself Advocates for Social Intervention Ghana (ASIG), has petitioned the Chief Justice over what it claims to be unfair and unjust treatment of a miner by his employers.

Led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Emmanuel Arthur, it is demanding that, the miner, John Etsibah, is given justice.

The victim an auto electrician, working with African Mining Services Ghana Limited (AMSGL) – Chirano Mine Site, on November 24, 2011, was sacked by the company in what it said was his ‘abuse of communication – two-way radio’.

Dissatisfied with the action of his employers, he took the matter to a Takoradi Circuit Court, presided over by Ms. Afi Agbanu Kudomor, and judgement was given in his favor.

The court ruled on July 31, 2014, that the termination of his appointment was a nullity and therefore wrong, and went ahead to order that he should be paid damages for wrongful dismissal.

The group in its petition, said Etsibah was to be paid his salary from December 2011, to March 2013, and this was subsequently calculated and submitted to the company by the Ghana Mine Workers Union.

AMSGL, it indicated, disputed the figure and made an application to the Appeal Court in Cape Coast and this was dismissed on February 17, 2015.

The group alleged that the company returned to the Appeal Court and under strange circumstances, secured a judgement absolving it of any wrongdoing in the termination of the appointment of Etsibah.

ASIG claimed what was at issue was the quantum of money and not the propriety or otherwise of the man’s dismissal.

It therefore found it deeply worrying the court’s shocking decision, which showed complete disregard and trivialized the Collective Agreement – the negotiated agreement between the employer and organized labor.

The group said it wanted the Chief Justice to get to the bottom of the case and to ensure that justice was done.

GNA

By Dorothy Frances Ward, GNA