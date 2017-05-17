Gov’t to return mission schools to religious bodies

Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has signaled government’s commitment to hand back the management of mission schools to religious bodies.

The Minister told journalists at a stakeholder’s forum on education in Kumasi, the return of the schools to its previous management is a 2016 New Patriotic Party (NPP) manifesto pledge.

The reiterated commitment will be nothing short of excitement for religious leaders especially the Presbyterian and Methodist churches who have been pushing for a return of their educational assets.

Christian Council of Ghana has been advocating and pleading for the reversal of a 1984 take-over of their schools set up during colonial rule to provide Christian education.

Now the backbone of elite group of Senior High Schools, the mission schools are under the Ghana Education Service.

Christian leaders have expressed worry at the deterioration of discipline and moral values in their legacy.

Education Minister said a contract is expected to be signed between the government and religious bodies to formalise the hand-over.

He did not give a timeline for the pledge.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh who is also Manhyia MP explained the nature of the return noting, it is going to be the same as the model used in the health sector where mission hospitals remain under the control of churches and mosques.

He said, the state would still pay salaries of teachers in mission schools just as it pays that of doctors and nurses in mission hospitals.

Government with its pro-private sector outlook, wants to see non-government players take up space in the public sector education.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com