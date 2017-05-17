‘GIS Has Not Embarked Upon Any Recruitment Exercise’

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has warned the public to be wary of miscreants who going round and purporting to be issuing appointment letters to staff who have been recruited by the service.

A statement issued and signed by Chief Superintendent Francis Palmdeti, head of Public Affairs, said they are not doing fresh recruitment to merit the issuance of appointment letters. The following is the full statement.

The Ghana Immigration Service [GIS] wishes to bring to the attention of the general public that it has gathered information to the effect that, certain miscreants are charging unsuspecting members of the Public, between Four Thousand Ghana Cedis [GH¢4000.00] and Seven Thousand Ghana Cedis [GH¢7000.00] and issuing them with FAKE APPOINTMENT LETTERS, with the assurance that they would be employed by the GIS.

The Service has not embarked on any recruitment exercise for 2017 and no such decision has been taken yet. It is, however, instructive to note that, Cadets and Recruits were admitted into the Immigration Training School and Academy on 28th December, 2016 after passing a selection process. Appointment letters are, therefore, not being issued by the Service since prospective officers are already in training.

We wish to state categorically that, the GIS has not engaged the services of any persons or Institution to conduct any recruitment exercise, let alone issue appointment letters on its behalf.

Members of the public are, therefore, advised to report to the Police any persons demanding money with the supposed intention of assisting them to secure a job with the GIS, as well as those issuing fake “appointment letters” for a fee and those posing as job contractors or agents of the Service whose motive is purely to defraud.

Any future recruitment exercise would be duly advertised in the local newspapers.

The public is hereby accordingly advised.