Ghanaian striker Dennis Antwi grabs match-winner for IK Start in win against Sandnes Ulf



Ghanaian striker Dennis Antwi climbed from the bench to score the match winner for IK Start in their 2-1 win over Sandnes Ulf in the Norwegian second-tier on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old grabbed the win on the stroke of full time as the home side picked maximum points at the Sparebanken SÃ¸r Arena.

It was Antwi’s second goal in less than five days after he scored in the 4-0 demolition of Floro on Saturday.

Niels Vorthoren opened the scoring in the 30th minute before Oddbjoern Skartun pulled parity on the stroke of half time.

The Ghanaian made an instant impact after replacing Erlend Segberg.

The former Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies attacker grabbed a sensational winner to hand IK Start their second successive win.

