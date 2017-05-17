Ghanaian-born Italian Kingsley Boateng scores for Olimija Ljulbljana in draw against Koper in Slovenia



Ghanaian-born Italian attacker Kingsley Boateng was on target for Olimija Ljulbljana in their 1-1 stalemate with Koper in the Slovenian top-flight on Tuesday.

Boateng replaced compatriot Abass Issah and made an instant impact by scoring the opener on 53 minutes.

But the visitors could not hold on as they were pegged back through Nermin Hodzic with 11 minutes left on the clock.

Boateng, an ex-Italy Under-21, has been a key cog of the Ljulbljana side since joining as his side trail leaders NK Maribor by just three points.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com