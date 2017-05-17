Ghana Premier League First Round statistics- Asante Kotoko with longest winless run

Some important things we need to know about the First Round of the Ghana Premier League. 

~ LONGEST WINNING STREAK (Home & Away)

WAFA SC – 7

~ LONGEST WINLESS RUN (Home & Away)

Asante Kotoko SC – 8 (D4 L4)

~ LONGEST WINLESS RUN @Home

Great Olympics – 4

Asante Kotoko – 4

~ LONGEST WINLESS RUN @Away

Ebusua Dwarfs – 8

Inter Allies FC – 8

Tema Youth FC – 8

~ LONGEST WINNING STREAK @Home

WAFA SC – 6

Berekum Chelsea – 6

~ LONGEST WINNING STREAK @Away

WAFA SC – 3

~ LONGEST DRAWING RUN @Home

Asante Kotoko SC – 4

~ LONGEST DRAWING RUN @Away

Wa All Stars – 3

~ LONGEST DRAWING RUN (Home & Away)

Liberty Professionals – 5

~ LONGEST LOSING STREAK @Home

Ashanti Gold SC – 2

~ LONGEST LOSING RUN @Away

Ashanti Gold SC – 5

~ MOST HOME WINS

WAFA SC – 7

~ MOST AWAY WINS

WAFA SC – 3

Aduana Stars – 3

Bechem United – 3

~ MOST HOME LOSSES

Ashanti Gold SC – 3

Bolga All Stars – 3

~ MOST AWAY LOSSES

Ashanti Gold SC – 6

Bolga All Stars – 6

Tema Youth FC – 6

~ MOST WINS (Home & Away)

WAFA SC – 10

~ MOST DRAWS (Home & Away)

Aduana Stars – 6

Great Olympics – 6

Asante Kotoko SC – 6

Inter Allies FC – 6

Medeama SC – 6

Elmina Sharks FC – 6

~ MOST LOSSES (Home & Away)

Ashanti Gold SC – 9

~ LONGEST UNBEATEN RUN (Home & Away)

Aduana Stars – 7 (W4 D3 L0)

Asante Kotoko SC – 7 (W5 D2 L0)

WAFA SC – 7 (W7 D0 L0)

~ UNBEATEN AT HOME

WAFA SC (W7 D1)

Berekum Chelsea (W6 D2)

Aduana Stars (W5 D2)

Tema Youth FC (W4 D3)

Ebusua Dwarfs (W5 D2)

Asante Kotoko SC (W4 D4)

~ LONGEST UNBEATEN RUN @Away

Wa All Stars – 5

~ HIGHEST SCORING GAMES (6 goals in a match)

Hearts of Oak 4-2 Bechem United

Berekum Chelsea 5-1 Ashanti Gold SC

Bolga All Stars 3-3 Hearts of Oak

Ashanti Gold SC 2-4 Bechem United

~ HIGHEST LOSING MARGIN (4 goals)

Berekum Chelsea 5-1 Ashanti Gold SC

Aduana Stars 4-0 Bolga All Stars

~ HIGHEST SCORING TEAM @Home

WAFA SC – 16

~ HIGHEST SCORING CLUB @Away

Bechem United – 11

~ HIGHEST SCORING DRAW

Bolga All Stars 3-3 Hearts of Oak

~ MOST CONCEDING TEAM @Home

Bolga All Stars – 14

~ MOST CONCEDING TEAMS @Away

Bolga All Stars – 16

Ashanti Gold SC – 16

~ LEAST CONCEDING TEAM (Home & Away)

Aduana Stars – 8

~ LEAST CONCEDING CLUB @Home

Aduana Stars – 0

~ LEAST CONCEDING CLUBS @Away

Wa All Stars – 6

WAFA SC – 6

~ LEAST SCORING CLUB (Home & Away)

Asante Kotoko SC – 9

~ LEAST SCORING CLUB @Home

Bechem United – 5

~ LEAST SCORING CLUBS @Away

Bolga All Stars – 2

Inter Allies FC – 2

~ TOP SCORING CLUB

WAFA SC – 24

~ TOP CONCEDING CLUB

Bolga All Stars – 22

~ BIGGEST HOME WIN

Berekum Chelsea 5-1 Ashanti Gold SC

Aduana Stars 4-0 Bolga All Stars

~ BIGGEST AWAY WIN

Wa All Stars 1-4 WAFA SC

~ MOST CLEAN SHEETS (Home & Away)

Asante Kotoko SC – 8

~ MOST CLEAN SHEETS @Home

Aduana Stars – 7

~ MOST CLEAN SHEETS @Away

Hearts of Oak – 3

Wa All Stars – 3

~ HIGHEST SCORING PLAYERS @Home

Nicholas Gyan – 5 goals

Samuel Sarfo – 5 goals

Stephen Sarfo – 5 goals

~ HIGHEST SCORING PLAYER @Away

Amed Simba Toure – 5 goals

~ TOTAL GOALS SCORED :  238

~ TOTAL MATCHES PLAYED : 120

~ AVERAGE GOALS PER GAME : 1.98%

~ TOTAL GOALS SCORED @Home : 155

~ TOTAL GOALS SCORED @Away : 83

~ TOTAL NUMBER OF First Half Goals – 102

~ TOTAL NUMBER OF Second Half Goals – 136

~ TOTAL WINS (Home & Away) : 80

~ TOTAL DRAWS: 39

~ TOTAL HOME WINS : 65

~ TOTAL AWAY WINS : 15

~ TOTAL NUMBER OF SCORERS : 119

By Nuhu Adams

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR