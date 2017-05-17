Ghana Multimedia Center To Silicon Valley (California)–eCampus For Climate Change

On April 17, 2017 the Founder and CEO of Ghana Multimedia Center, Cecil S. Nutakor, presented an idea to address climate change at the Global Impact Challenge West Africa held in Lagos, Nigeria.

Out of hundreds of applicants he made it to the final 10 contenders as the only Ghanaian.

This year, applicants were to develop and launch a startup company around a moonshot idea that addresses climate change. We demonstrated ‘eCampus For Climate Change’ idea, which is to use our technology ‘eCampus’, with virtual augmented reality to influence behavior, change attitudes and safe the planet.

After several hours and rounds of pitching and defending, we emerged as winners of the competition securing full sponsorship to attend the prestigious Global Solutions Program at Singularity University.

The program runs from June 17 to August 17, 2017, and will be held on the SU campus at NASA Research Park in the heart of Silicon Valley.

Silicon Valley is home to some of the world’s largest technology corporations and thousands of technology-related companies such as Facebook, Apple, Google, Uber etc.

We are grateful to the organizers, our team, our users, and supporters for their continuous belief in eCampus. We believe this is a win for Ghana and Africa as a whole, to showcase what we can offer on a global scale. Therefore, we would humbly like to ask for the support of Ghanaians as we embark on our journey to Silicon Valley.

After winning the competition the CEO had this to say “I strongly believe everything is possible in the Universe, but with everything it has to be in perspective. I would like to put it this way; the world is made up of humans, animals, vegetation, structures and systems.

Each of these elements of the world has their own challenges, but although our struggles are singular our destiny is shared.

If that is true, then I believe I can change my own world by addressing my immediate problems. Hopefully that will influence the next person, and the next person. So therefore, I will be able to change the world, as we know it. ”