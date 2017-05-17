Ghana make changes against Gabon

The Technical handlers of Ghana’s U-17 side ,the Black Starlets, have made two changes ahead of this evening AFCON U-17 match against the host nation Gabon in Port Gentile .

Defender Rashid Alhassan who is suffering from malaria is being replaced by Gideon Acquah at the full back position while Bismark Terry Owusu replaces Iddriss Mohammed in the midfield.

The Black Starlets started the tournament superbly by thumping Cameroon 4-0 in the opening fixture to take a commanding lead in Group A.

Gabon had earlier succumbed to a 5-1 defeat to Guinea in the tournament opener.

But Sunday’s win marked Ghana’s return to the championship after a four-year absence and a win against Gabon will see them qualifying for the World Cup in India later this month

Starting Line up

(1)Danlad Ibrahim

(5)Najeed Yakubu

(3)Gideon Acquah

(15)Faisal Osman

(12)Abdul Razak Yusif

(14)Bismark Terry Owusu

(10)Emmanuel Toku

(13)Gabriel Leveh

(6)Eric Ayiah Captain

(7)Sulley Ibrahim

(11)Edmund Arkoh -Mensah.