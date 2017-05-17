Gabriel Jesus scores as Manchester City move to brink of Champions League spot

Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne and Yaya Toure netted as Manchester City enjoyed a 3-1 win over West Brom to leave themselves one win away from finishing third.

A win at Watford in their final match of the season on Sunday will see them finish above Liverpool and Arsenal in third place, and qualify for the Champions League group stage alongside champions Chelsea and second place Tottenham.

As expected, City dominated the opening stages but it was not until the 27th minute that Jesus tapped home de Bruyne’s cross. The baggies barely had time to regroup before provider turned finisher, the assist master placing home a pinpoint finish before the excellent Toure made sure of the points.

Hal Robson-Kanu scored a late consolation for the visiting side, but it could not detract from a dominant home win.

City have 75 points from 37 games with Liverpool on 73 and Arsenal a point further back after a 2-0 win over Sunderland