EOCO Storms Dambai College Of Education

Awake News can confirm that some officers from the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) made an announced visit to the Dambai College of Education in the Volta Region yesterday, Friday May 12, 2017.

It is not yet clear the purpose of their visit, but it is being alleged the college principal, Mr. Musah Yamba Issahaku and the former Bursar, Mr. Sebastine Sokah are being investigated for possible financial misappropriation.

“EOCO is on campus as I speak and they are looking into so many files. They have collected all files in the bursar’s office” – A college staff who spoke on condition of anonymity has said.

According to sources, the officers from the anti-graft agency clashed with one of the members of the an ongoing interview panel, Mr. Jerry [ads1]Sarfo, Coordinator of Colleges of Education of the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE).

Awake News can confirm that Mr. Jerry Sarfo was then picked-up at the College campus by Police and detained at the Dambai Police Station for close to four hours for disrupting the work of the security forces.

However, speaking to Awake News, ASP Amegbor, Karachi East Police Commander denied the Mr. Sarfo arrest and detention.