English-born Ghanaian starlet Hudson-Odoi fires England to EURO final

English-born Ghanaian young forward Callum Hudson-Odoi scored in England U-17 semi-final victory in the 2017 Euro U17 championship.

The young lions managed to beat Turkey U17 2-1 in Croatia on Tuesday evening.

The young Chelsea striker snatched the opener for England in the 11th minute of the game.

Manchester City’s Jadon Sancho doubled in 37th minute the lead before Kerem Kesgin grabbed the consolation goal for Turkey.

England will face Germany or Spain in the grande finale of the tournament.

The 16-year-old is still eligible to play for Ghana.

Hudson-Odoi has plundered in two goals in this year’s edition of the Euro U17 which is held in Croatia.

