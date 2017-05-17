Delta Force Now Attractive Than Ever

A member of pro-New Patriotic Party vigilante group, Delta Force has suggested the arrest of some of its members is a blessing in disguise.

He indicated that, since some of the members were remanded in prison custody, the group and to a large extent NPP has become very attractive to Ghanaians.

“Our numbers have increased since the court case begun; many people join the group on daily basis” he told Luv FM’s reporter, Kwesi Debrah who was in court Wednesday.

His comment comes after eight members of Delta Force facing trial for allegedly helping their 13 colleagues escape from court were freed by the court after the Attorney General (AG) dropped the case against them.

The eight were accused of aiding the escape from lawful custody of some 13 Delta Force members who were standing trial at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Circuit Court.

But the AG after examining the docket advise the prosecution to drop the charges against the eight accused persons for lack of evidence.

The court presided over by Patricia Amponsah struck out the case.

The member of the group who was elated at the turn of events pledged their commitment to abide by the law.