Delta 8 Saga: Impunity, Injustice Endorsed—Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a former Deputy Minister of Communications, has criticised government for discontinuing the case against eight members of the Delta Force who stormed a court and freed their colleagues standing trial.

A Kumasi Circuit Court struck out the case against the eight persons who aided the escape of the 13 Delta Force members arrested for assaulting the security coordinator of the Ashanti Region.

The court, presided over by Her Honour Patricia Amponsah, discontinued the case on Wednesday, May 17, because the prosecution lacked evidence against the accused.

The eight were charged with causing disturbances in court, resisting arrest, and rescuing persons in lawful custody.

According to the prosecutor, ACP Okyere Darko, the police did not have enough evidence to support the charges levelled against the accused persons.

However, Mr Ofosu does not understand why such “injustice” has occurred during the tenure of a President who is a lawyer.

Mr Ofosu, in a Facebook post, wrote: “History will record that when three National Democratic Congress (NDC) activists sat on radio and verbally abused esteemed judges in a reprehensible manner, they received a most severe punishment – four months’ imprisonment and heavy fines.”

He was of the view that “history will yet record also that when militants of the NPP violently stormed a court, freed suspects on trial and threatened the presiding judge with assault, they did not receive even a slap on their wrists, they were in fact set free”.

For him, “History may well mock those who expected that an NPP government, led by the paragon of the rule of law, will take firm action against criminal elements who were recruited by the NPP to foment violence as part of the push for power.

“It will be said that never was selectivity, impunity and injustice so frontally endorsed.”