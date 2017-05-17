Confusion at Sunyani West confirmation

Odumase, (B/A), May 16, GNA – There was a chaotic confrontation between Assembly members and armed police personnel at an election conducted for the confirmation of the President’s nominee, Mr Martin Obeng as the Sunyani West District Chief Executive.

On account of the volatile situation at the premises of the Sunyani West District Assembly at Odumase, the District Capital, an armed police personnel had to fire tear gas to disperse the angry Assembly members.

In the process, an official of the Electoral Commission (EC) collapsed and was rushed to the regional hospital in Sunyani.

Nobody was injured in the process.

The incident happened at the presence of the Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, Nana Obiri Boahen, the Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party and the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Tachie Poku.

Some military personnel positioned to maintain law and order had to quickly intervene to bring the situation under control.

Ghana News Agency (GNA) investigations at the premises revealed that voting had ended peacefully but in the process of counting, some of the Assembly members suspected foul play and rushed to the ballot boxes.

That created the confusion that subsequently compelled the armed Police personnel to fire tear gas at the Assembly.

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh, the Regional Minister who was not happy at the turn of events condemned the uproar, and ordered an indefinite postponement of the election.

Prior to voting, the Regional minister appealed to the 54-member Assembly to bury their differences and confirm the President’s nominee.

He said the rejection of the nominee was an indictment on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the 1992 constitution gave the President sole prerogative to appoint the nominees.

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh explained that the government would consider all the contestants who contended for the MMDCEs position, hence the need for them to support in the confirmation of the nominee.

He observed that for the purposes of development and the interest of the constituents, there was the need for the Assembly members to allow the interest of their constituents to overshadow their personal sentiments. GNA

By Dennis Peprah, GNA