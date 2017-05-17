Birim Central Municipal Assembly endorses nominee

Akim Oda (E/R), May 16, GNA – Fifty seven out of the 58 assembly members including government appointees in the Birim Central Municipality have endorsed the President’s nominee, Mr Kwabena Bempong.

Mr Bempong, the former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Oda Constituency, thus had 100 per cent votes during the election held at the Municipal Assembly Hall.

Mr Eric Kwakye Daffour, the Eastern Regional Minister, charged the Municipal Chief Executive to work assiduously and to respect the rights of the people since his work demanded collaborative support.

Mr Bempong assured the people of hard work and co-operation.

Mr Yaw Osafo Marfo, the Senior Minister, was present to grace the occasion.

GNA