Bank employee in court for defrauding customers

Mildred Siabi-Mensah GNA

Enchi (W/R), May 17, GNA – The Enchi Magistrate Court has granted Benjamin Arfoh, bail of 30,000.00 cedis with three sureties to be justified for allegedly defrauding 26 customers of the GN Bank at Enchi.

The 23-year old employee of the Bank stationed at the Mobile Banking section, pleaded not guilty and would reappear on May 31st, 2017.

He was said to have bolted with an amount of 34,000.00 cedis belonging to the customers and was arrested from his hideout in Juaso in the Ashanti Region.

The Presiding Judge Mr Solomon Alomatu ordered that the justification should be on landed property and must be within the jurisdiction of the Court.

GNA